Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Makes New Investment in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 942.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 742.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $105.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.64. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $129.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.25 and a 200-day moving average of $106.88.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RGLD. KeyCorp began coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James set a $136.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.80.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

See Also: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.