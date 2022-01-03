Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $33,000 Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Hexcel by 92.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Hexcel by 44.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 19.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $51.80 on Monday. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $64.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.60. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -199.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HXL shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

