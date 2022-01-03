Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $169,000 Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 64.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,315 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,184 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 35.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 63.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $65.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $119.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $61.35 and a 52 week high of $84.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

