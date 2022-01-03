Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys New Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $694,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period.

TAN opened at $76.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.90. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $67.69 and a 1 year high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

