Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 93.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in LKQ by 57.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633,422 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,597,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in LKQ by 17.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,395,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $560,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,195 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 365.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,519,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 135.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,262,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,141,000 after acquiring an additional 725,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $60.03 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $60.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.61.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.