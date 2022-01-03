Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Now Covered by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CUE. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cue Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Cue Biopharma stock opened at $11.31 on Monday. Cue Biopharma has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $359.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.29.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.79% and a negative net margin of 654.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cue Biopharma will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 998.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 990.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 432.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 109,587.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 1,164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. 59.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

