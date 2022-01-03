CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,976,237,000 after acquiring an additional 124,203,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 191.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,564,624,000 after acquiring an additional 93,442,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CSX by 197.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,006,480,000 after acquiring an additional 62,168,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 201.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CSX by 188.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123,717 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX stock opened at $37.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $37.82.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.98.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.