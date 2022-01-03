CryptoSoul Market Capitalization Hits $295,134.18 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 56.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $295,134.18 and $419.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoSoul coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 76.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.52 or 0.00238386 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003639 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00031053 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.68 or 0.00516243 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00086198 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00009322 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000561 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

