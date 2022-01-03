Crypterium Trading 15.7% Lower This Week (CRPT)

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Crypterium has a total market capitalization of $9.58 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypterium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crypterium has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00050487 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006052 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Crypterium

Crypterium (CRPT) is a coin. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 96,657,762 coins and its circulating supply is 81,660,211 coins. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com . Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

Crypterium Coin Trading

