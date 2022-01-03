Crown Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.07 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Crown has traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.0372 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. Crown has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $1,053.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,946.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $433.71 or 0.00943940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.23 or 0.00263846 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00022531 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002928 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 50.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,769,823 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

