Critical Survey: Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN) versus Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) and Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cisco Systems and Ezenia!, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cisco Systems 0 11 10 0 2.48 Ezenia! 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cisco Systems presently has a consensus target price of $63.25, indicating a potential downside of 0.19%. Given Cisco Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cisco Systems is more favorable than Ezenia!.

Profitability

This table compares Cisco Systems and Ezenia!’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cisco Systems 22.44% 30.59% 13.04% Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.8% of Cisco Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Cisco Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of Ezenia! shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cisco Systems and Ezenia!’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cisco Systems $49.82 billion 5.36 $10.59 billion $2.69 23.56 Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cisco Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Ezenia!.

Risk and Volatility

Cisco Systems has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ezenia! has a beta of 2.66, meaning that its stock price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cisco Systems beats Ezenia! on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security. The company was founded by Sandra Lerner and Leonard Bosack on December 10, 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Ezenia!

Ezenia!, Inc. engages in providing real time communication, conferencing, and collaboration solutions to corporate, government and commercial networks. Its products allow individuals and groups to interact and share information in a natural, spontaneous way through voice-to-voice, face-to-face, mouse-to-mouse, or keyboard-to-keyboard flexibly, securely and in real time. The firm InfoWorkSpace software product enables voice communication, secure messaging, white boarding and virtual workspaces including local area networks and wide area networks and its MxM Secure software product enables real-time secure messaging and information sharing for both the commercial and federal markets. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

