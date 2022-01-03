Critical Review: Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) versus W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) and W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Metromile and W. R. Berkley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metromile N/A -69.38% -35.60% W. R. Berkley 11.32% 12.93% 2.80%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Metromile and W. R. Berkley, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metromile 0 2 0 0 2.00 W. R. Berkley 0 5 10 0 2.67

Metromile currently has a consensus target price of $5.14, indicating a potential upside of 134.47%. W. R. Berkley has a consensus target price of $89.87, indicating a potential upside of 9.07%. Given Metromile’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Metromile is more favorable than W. R. Berkley.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Metromile and W. R. Berkley’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metromile N/A N/A -$15.64 million N/A N/A W. R. Berkley $8.10 billion 1.80 $530.67 million $5.57 14.79

W. R. Berkley has higher revenue and earnings than Metromile.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.0% of Metromile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of W. R. Berkley shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of W. R. Berkley shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

W. R. Berkley beats Metromile on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc. provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia. The Reinsurance and Monoline Excess segment involves in the reinsurance business on a facultative and treaty basis, primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, the Asia-Pacific region, and South Africa. The company was founded by William R. Berkley in 1967 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

