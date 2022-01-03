Cozad Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 785 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 28.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 32.7% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total value of $8,127,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,698 shares of company stock worth $441,035,426. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,893.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,925.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,803.55. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

