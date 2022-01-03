Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 595 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $397.85 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

