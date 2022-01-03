Cozad Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 155.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 100,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Hologic by 78,841.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 30,748 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,218,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hologic by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 538,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,900,000 after buying an additional 74,171 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $76.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.34 and a 200 day moving average of $73.62. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.36.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

