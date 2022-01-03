Cozad Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up approximately 1.2% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DE has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.89.

Deere & Company stock opened at $342.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Deere & Company has a one year low of $263.85 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a market capitalization of $105.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

