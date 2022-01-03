Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $2.37 Million Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RPM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in RPM International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in RPM International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in RPM International in the second quarter valued at $27,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in RPM International by 17.6% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in RPM International by 4.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

Shares of RPM opened at $101.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.04 and a 200 day moving average of $87.76. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.43 and a 12 month high of $101.46.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.58%.

In other news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $70,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

