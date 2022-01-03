Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Convey Holding Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE:CNVY opened at $8.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18. Convey Holding Parent has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.10 million. Convey Holding Parent had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth about $1,992,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth about $4,522,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth about $4,365,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Convey Holding Parent by 147.7% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 319,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 190,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter worth about $355,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Convey Holding Parent

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

