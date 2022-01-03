Contrasting Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) & Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE)

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sorrento Therapeutics and Genetic Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Genetic Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sorrento Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $28.67, indicating a potential upside of 516.49%. Given Sorrento Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sorrento Therapeutics is more favorable than Genetic Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Sorrento Therapeutics has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genetic Technologies has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sorrento Therapeutics and Genetic Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics -692.36% -166.48% -42.75% Genetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sorrento Therapeutics and Genetic Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics $39.99 million 35.62 -$298.46 million ($1.23) -3.78 Genetic Technologies $90,000.00 321.48 -$5.29 million N/A N/A

Genetic Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sorrento Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.6% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Genetic Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sorrento Therapeutics beats Genetic Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates. It operates through Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex segments. The company was founded by Henry H. Ji in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Genetic Technologies

Genetic Technologies Ltd. is a molecular diagnostics company that offers predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians proactively manage women’s health. It operates through the USA and Australia geographical segments. The firm’s product BREVAGenplus, is a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. The company was founded on January 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

