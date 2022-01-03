Contrasting CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) and Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) and Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CubeSmart and Postal Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CubeSmart 28.28% 11.73% 4.62% Postal Realty Trust 4.92% 1.09% 0.60%

This table compares CubeSmart and Postal Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CubeSmart $679.18 million 18.33 $165.62 million $1.10 51.74 Postal Realty Trust $24.68 million 10.98 -$350,000.00 $0.11 180.02

CubeSmart has higher revenue and earnings than Postal Realty Trust. CubeSmart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Postal Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CubeSmart has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CubeSmart pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. CubeSmart pays out 123.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Postal Realty Trust pays out 818.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CubeSmart has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years and Postal Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CubeSmart and Postal Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CubeSmart 1 5 2 0 2.13 Postal Realty Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

CubeSmart presently has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.38%. Postal Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.11%. Given Postal Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Postal Realty Trust is more favorable than CubeSmart.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.1% of CubeSmart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of CubeSmart shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CubeSmart beats Postal Realty Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

