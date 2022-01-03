Conning Inc. Sells 56 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 23.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Torray LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total transaction of $1,702,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTD opened at $1,697.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,033.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,549.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1,499.30.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

