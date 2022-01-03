Conning Inc. Sells 170 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 9.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DGX opened at $173.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.03. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.94.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.91.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

