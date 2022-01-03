Conning Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Conning Inc. lowered its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 11.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Ameren by 47.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $89.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $90.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.34.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 57.59%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

