Conning Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,560 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $47.25 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.92 and a 1-year high of $51.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.12.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

