Comparing Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Vanda Pharmaceuticals and Entasis Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals $248.17 million 3.52 $23.34 million $0.61 25.72 Entasis Therapeutics $7.00 million 14.90 -$50.50 million ($0.96) -2.28

Vanda Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Entasis Therapeutics. Entasis Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vanda Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and Entasis Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50 Entasis Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.47%. Entasis Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 196.80%. Given Entasis Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Entasis Therapeutics is more favorable than Vanda Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Vanda Pharmaceuticals and Entasis Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals 12.77% 7.23% 6.16% Entasis Therapeutics N/A -96.04% -80.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.4% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Entasis Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Entasis Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entasis Therapeutics has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals beats Entasis Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051. The company was founded by Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos and Argeris N. Karabelas in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin. The company was founded in May 2015 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.