Comparing IZEA Worldwide (IZEA) & Its Rivals

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ: IZEA) is one of 29 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare IZEA Worldwide to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IZEA Worldwide and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IZEA Worldwide $18.33 million -$10.25 million -16.88 IZEA Worldwide Competitors $1.15 billion $263.69 million -7.82

IZEA Worldwide’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than IZEA Worldwide. IZEA Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares IZEA Worldwide and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IZEA Worldwide -17.85% -7.57% -6.23% IZEA Worldwide Competitors -18.86% 14.37% -5.43%

Risk & Volatility

IZEA Worldwide has a beta of 2.66, indicating that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IZEA Worldwide’s rivals have a beta of 1.27, indicating that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.8% of IZEA Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of IZEA Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for IZEA Worldwide and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IZEA Worldwide 0 1 0 0 2.00 IZEA Worldwide Competitors 131 578 635 11 2.39

IZEA Worldwide currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 233.33%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 37.67%. Given IZEA Worldwide’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe IZEA Worldwide is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

IZEA Worldwide rivals beat IZEA Worldwide on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

