Comparing Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) & Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP)

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) and Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Health Catalyst has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Sphere has a beta of -6.24, indicating that its stock price is 724% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Health Catalyst and Blue Sphere’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Catalyst $188.85 million 10.92 -$115.02 million ($3.28) -12.08 Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Blue Sphere has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Health Catalyst.

Profitability

This table compares Health Catalyst and Blue Sphere’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Catalyst -63.88% -22.56% -12.08% Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Health Catalyst and Blue Sphere, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Catalyst 0 1 9 1 3.00 Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 N/A

Health Catalyst presently has a consensus price target of $61.30, suggesting a potential upside of 54.72%. Given Health Catalyst’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than Blue Sphere.

Summary

Health Catalyst beats Blue Sphere on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc. engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers. The company was founded by Steven C. Barlow and Thomas D. Burton in 2008 and is headquartered in South Jordan, UT.

About Blue Sphere

Blue Sphere Corp. transforms millions of tons of agricultural, municipal and industrial waste into clean energy and other by-products. The company was founded on July 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

