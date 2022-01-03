Comparing Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) & Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) and Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get Cyclo Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and Gevo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclo Therapeutics -1,236.82% -130.26% -98.31% Gevo -5,113.13% -10.81% -9.57%

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and Gevo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclo Therapeutics $900,000.00 26.75 -$8.94 million N/A N/A Gevo $5.54 million 155.95 -$40.19 million ($0.36) -11.89

Cyclo Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gevo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.1% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of Gevo shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Gevo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.88, suggesting that its share price is 188% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gevo has a beta of 3.18, suggesting that its share price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cyclo Therapeutics and Gevo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gevo 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cyclo Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 328.95%. Gevo has a consensus price target of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 242.68%. Given Cyclo Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cyclo Therapeutics is more favorable than Gevo.

Summary

Gevo beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. The company was founded by Charles E. Rick Strattan on August 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Gainesville, FL.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology. The Gevo Development and Agri-Energy segment is currently responsible for the operation of its agri energy facility and the production of ethanol, isobutanol, and related products. The company was founded by Christopher Michael Ryan, Matthew W. Peters, Peter Meinhold, and Frances Hamilton Arnold on June 9, 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.