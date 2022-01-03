Comparing Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR) & Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR) and Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.2% of Creek Road Miners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of Reservoir Media shares are held by institutional investors. 83.2% of Creek Road Miners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Creek Road Miners and Reservoir Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creek Road Miners -442.91% N/A -152.38% Reservoir Media N/A 0.66% 0.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Creek Road Miners and Reservoir Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creek Road Miners 0 0 0 0 N/A Reservoir Media 0 0 2 0 3.00

Reservoir Media has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.35%. Given Reservoir Media’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Reservoir Media is more favorable than Creek Road Miners.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Creek Road Miners and Reservoir Media’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creek Road Miners $4.52 million 4.16 -$1.94 million ($1.16) -2.59 Reservoir Media N/A N/A -$250,000.00 N/A N/A

Reservoir Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Creek Road Miners.

Summary

Reservoir Media beats Creek Road Miners on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creek Road Miners

Creek Road Miners, Inc. engages in the provision of live pop culture conventions. It provides services to the entertainment, toy, gaming, publishing, and retail business to carry out sales, marketing, product promotion, public relations, advertising, and sponsorship efforts. The company was founded on May 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Park City, UT.

About Reservoir Media

Roth CH Acquisition Co. II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc.

