Comparing Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) & DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalOcean and Bitfarms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalOcean N/A N/A N/A Bitfarms 5.84% 5.95% 4.95%

30.8% of DigitalOcean shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DigitalOcean and Bitfarms’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalOcean $318.38 million 25.98 -$43.57 million N/A N/A Bitfarms $34.70 million N/A -$16.29 million ($0.01) -505.00

Bitfarms has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DigitalOcean.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for DigitalOcean and Bitfarms, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalOcean 0 2 9 0 2.82 Bitfarms 0 0 1 0 3.00

DigitalOcean presently has a consensus price target of $91.10, indicating a potential upside of 20.25%. Bitfarms has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.42%. Given Bitfarms’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than DigitalOcean.

Summary

Bitfarms beats DigitalOcean on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers. The company's users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. Its customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. It also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also provides hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

