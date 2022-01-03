Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,084 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,808,000 after purchasing an additional 361,931 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 1,656.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 307,655 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,766,000 after purchasing an additional 206,400 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 765,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,758,000 after purchasing an additional 185,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter worth $9,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $55.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 8.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.85 and a 200 day moving average of $50.87. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 26.19%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDC. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

