Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 36.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,899 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Trimble by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.60.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $237,303.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $87.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.59 and its 200 day moving average is $86.39.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

