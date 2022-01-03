Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,425 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 128.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $43.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.00. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $4,741,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 181,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $8,748,355.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 281,851 shares of company stock worth $13,703,863. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
