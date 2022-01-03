Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,425 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 128.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $43.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.00. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $4,741,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 181,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $8,748,355.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 281,851 shares of company stock worth $13,703,863. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.