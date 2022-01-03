Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 9.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,156,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,688,000 after buying an additional 186,456 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 38.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,712,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Dynatrace by 14.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,025,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,198,000 after acquiring an additional 504,696 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Dynatrace by 104.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,356,000 after acquiring an additional 33,483 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Summit Insights lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.55.

DT opened at $60.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.12 and a 52-week high of $80.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.19. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.46.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $162,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.38 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 250,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,147,228 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

