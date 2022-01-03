Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 950 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Upwork by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork stock opened at $34.16 on Monday. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.64 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Upwork’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPWK shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

In other Upwork news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Layton sold 99,220 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $4,987,789.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,511 shares of company stock valued at $11,627,226. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

