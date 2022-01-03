Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Stock Position Lifted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Comerica were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Comerica by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Comerica by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 760,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,276,000 after acquiring an additional 108,996 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Comerica by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 105,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Comerica by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after acquiring an additional 58,038 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Comerica by 1,309.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 62,868 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CMA. Raymond James raised their target price on Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Compass Point raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.20.

In other news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $64,355.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $217,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $87.00 on Monday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.78 and a 52 week high of $91.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.37.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

