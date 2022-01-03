CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Short Interest Update

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CLST stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.10. 244,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,574. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17. CLST has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $2.15.

About CLST

CLST Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of electronic parts and equipment. The company was founded on April 1, 1993 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

