Civitas Price Reaches $0.0070 on Major Exchanges (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $59,127.37 and $41.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Civitas has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Civitas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00032651 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000638 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 93.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000039 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,407,786 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.