Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Takes $880,000 Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at $58,775,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 20.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 117,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 19,929 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.0% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 52,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,025,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,566,000 after purchasing an additional 29,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 19.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of BCE stock opened at $52.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.76. The firm has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.47.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7047 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins upped their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.41.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.