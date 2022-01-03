Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases Shares of 3,594 Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,594 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 36,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth about $573,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $381.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $401.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.32. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $198.80 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The company has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 108.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The company had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.83.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

