Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Makes New Investment in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 15th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.12.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac purchased 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.33 per share, with a total value of $299,867.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.94 per share, with a total value of $2,000,578.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $90.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.24. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $65.30 and a one year high of $174.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.15.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. The business had revenue of $189.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.50) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

