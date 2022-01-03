Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $867,000 Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 251.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 88.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $77.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.30. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $51.43 and a 12 month high of $84.21.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

