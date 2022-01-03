Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $795,000 Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 67.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,219 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,121 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 69.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1,346.2% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $105,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.32.

TMUS opened at $115.98 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.70 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.69.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

