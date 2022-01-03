Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $714,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.1% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

Shares of WFC opened at $47.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $197.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

