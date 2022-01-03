Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.8% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 285.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 52,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:USB opened at $56.17 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $63.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.37 and a 200-day moving average of $57.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Several research firms have weighed in on USB. Raymond James lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.90.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.