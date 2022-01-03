Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 4,280 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 239.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $142.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.43 and a 200-day moving average of $135.07. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $143.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 77.55%.

Several brokerages have commented on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.21.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

