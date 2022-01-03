Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires Shares of 18,901 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $81.31 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.37 and a 200-day moving average of $73.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.65%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.21.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

