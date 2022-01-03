Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires New Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 45.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $301,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of MGV stock opened at $106.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.01. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.88 and a 1-year high of $107.44.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.