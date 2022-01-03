Citizens (CIZN) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

Citizens (NASDAQ: CIZN) is one of 320 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Citizens to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens 15.42% 7.14% 0.56% Citizens Competitors 28.83% 12.43% 1.27%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Citizens and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens Competitors 2156 8990 7278 510 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 9.87%. Given Citizens’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Citizens has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Citizens and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens $51.02 million $6.93 million 13.20 Citizens Competitors $1.21 billion $218.31 million 12.32

Citizens’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Citizens. Citizens is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.3% of Citizens shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Citizens shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Citizens pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Citizens pays out 67.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 25.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Citizens has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens’ competitors have a beta of 0.54, meaning that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Citizens competitors beat Citizens on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Co. operates as a bank holding company, which provides commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include the accepting demand deposits, savings and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services. The company was founded on February 16, 1982 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, MS.

