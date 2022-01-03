Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHCLY) Short Interest Up 15,000.0% in December

Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHCLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 15,000.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 151.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHCLY remained flat at $$22.88 during trading on Monday. Citizen Watch has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33.

About Citizen Watch

Citizen Watch Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches, machine tools, and electronic devices. It operates through the following segments: Watches, Machine Tools, Devices and Components, Electronic Products, and Others. The Watches segment provides watches and quartz movement services.

